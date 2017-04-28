April 29- Schofield Care

Mark your calendars for next Saturday, May 6 and take part in MOMSGIVING at Schofield Care. The event is set up to honor Mothers and will include food trucks, vendors, spring basket extravaganza, a wheelbarrow wine drawing and much more! It’s taking place from 11 am – 3 pm at Schofield Care which is located at 3333 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore. To find out more information and to learn about all the services they offer, visit their website at www..SchofieldCare.org

