April 29- Grand Island Half Marathon & 10k

Next weekend, one of the best running events of the year is taking place- the Grand Island Half Marathon and 10k. Great news, there is still time to register! It’s taking place next Saturday, May 6th and a portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit in the fight against prostate cancer. The race starts at 9am and begins and ends at Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island. To find out more information and to register online, visit their website at www.greaterbuffalotrackclub.com.

