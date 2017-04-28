April 29- Artisan Kitchens & Bath

Is your kitchen looking a little old or are some of your appliances becoming less functional? Well it may be time to update your kitchen because some of the hottest styles and trends mix both beauty and practicality. If you’re considering remodeling, make sure you stop by Artisan Kitchens and Baths to see everything they have to offer. They feature the area’s most interactive showroom and are located at 200 Amherst Street in Buffalo. You can check out all the products and services they have to offer by visiting their website at www.artisankitchensandbaths.com

© 2017 WGRZ-TV