April 24 - Roswell Park

To find out more information about skin cancer and the screening services provided at Roswell Park Cancer Institute you can head over to their website which is roswellpark.org. There you'll also find useful information on all the services they provide for our community. You can also give them a call at 1-877-ASK-RPCI. That's 877-275-7724. Remember on May 11th they'll be teaming up with the Buffalo Sabres to offer free skin cancer screenings. But you have to call to pre-register so make sure you do it today.

