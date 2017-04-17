April 17 - Soma Cura

Soma Cura Wellness Center can help you discover and cultivate your emotional, mental and physical well-being. They are located at 2154 Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island. You can find out more about all the wonderful classes and services they offer at somacura.com. Remember this Saturday is the grand opening of their new juice bar Alz Rootz Cafe and everyone is encouraged to stop out. They be open from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

