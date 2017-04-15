April 15- Tennyson Court

The changing needs of seniors as they age can sometimes be very overwhelming for family members and the individuals themselves. At Tennyson Court Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, we are so sure that your loved one will love Tennyson we encourage your loved one to come for a “Trial Stay”! Come for a month or two to see how they like it, no long term commitment.

They are located at 49 Tennyson Road in Williamsville… just off Transit Road.

To find out more about their Memory Care and Assisted Living households, head over to their website, www.tennysoncourt.com or give them a call at (716) 389-1010.

Come “Try Tennyson”!

