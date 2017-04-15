April 15- Record Theatre

Record Theatre is a Buffalo landmark that has been around for over 40 years. With that being said, they are celebrating their 10th Annual Record Store Day on April 22! To find out more about this event and the limited released they will have to offer, visit http://www.recordtheatre.com/ or call 716-883-1355. Doors open at 9am on Record Store Day at 1800 Main Street in Buffalo.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV