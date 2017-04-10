WGRZ
April 10 - The Summit Center

WNY Living - April 10 - The Summit Center

April 10, 2017

The Summit Center Autism Walk will be taking place Saturday, April 29th with opening ceremonies beginning at 10am.  It starts at The Summit Center offices at 150 Stahl Road in Getzville.  You can find out more by heading to their website at summitwalk.org or you can give them a call at 629-3400.  To find out more about all the services The Summit Center offers check out their website which is thesummitcenter.org.

