April 10 - Seneca Resorts and Casinos

Take some time to get out and enjoy the fabulous menu and dinning experience at the WD Bar and Grille located inside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. To view their menu and to make reservations you can head over to their website which is seneca buffalocreekcasino.com. Remember starting in May they'll also be offering a Sunday Brunch and you can also take part in the Grand Opening Celebration at the Casino the weekend of May 5th.

WGRZ