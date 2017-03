Join us for Appeal Week! Catholic Charities of Buffalo Appeal week begins tomorrow, April 2nd and runs through April 9th. We have a set goal of raising 11 Million dollars by June 30th. Funds raised help benefit over 70 programs and services in our area. To find out more head over to our website at http://www.ccwny.org or you can make a donation by calling 716-218-1400.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV