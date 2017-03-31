April 1- Buffalo Laser Spa

Buffalo laser spa (Photo: Buffalo laser spa)

Introducing the "NEW" Treat4Success Fat Removal Program at Buffalo Laser Spa. Treat4Success removes stubborn fat and tightens skin around your stomach, pooch or love handles. The program combines the SculpSure Fat Removal Laser and Venus Legacy Skin Tightening RF device to give ultimate targeted fat removal results that can help you get the body you desire.

The 25 minute SculpSure treatment is ideal for people with trouble spots like abdomen and pooch fat along with slimming your love handles, which are particularly resistant to diet and exercise. Combine that with the multi-polar radio frequency technology of the Venus Legacy, that creates a thermal reaction in your skin’s tissue and increases collagen and elastin fibers which makes the skin look smoother and tighter. The Venus Legacy feels like a hot stone massage to the treated area.

The Treat4Success program is completely customized to each individual, the plan includes two sculpture treatments per area and ten Venus Legacy treatments. Right now you can also receive $500 off your treatment! For more details, visit http://www. buffalolaserspa.com.

