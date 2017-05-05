We are counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo! The holiday actually commemorates the Mexican victory over the French in the battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But Americans use the holiday to celebrate the mix of Mexican-American culture.

And while we’re talking history, who actually invented the margarita? It may have been an American. In 1948, Dallas socialite "Margarita" Sames claims to have invented the cocktail for a lunchtime soirée in Acapulco, Mexico

But it’s more widely believed to be restaurant owner Carlos "Danny" Herrera. At the Rancho La Gloria, around 1938, Herrera whipped up cocktail to make tequila more pleasing for a client.



And if all this history has hurt your head and you need a drink, here is a simple margarita recipe:

Ingredients:

*1oz Cointreau

*2oz Blanco Tequila

*1oz Fresh Lime Juice

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a chilled salt rimmed cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

