Simple and delicious zucchini bread recipe!

Fresh Baked Zucchini and Cinnamon Bread (Photo: tvirbickis)

It's National Zucchini Bread Day and what better way to celebrate than with award-winning chef James Beard's favorite recipe for this delicious snack perfect for any time of day!

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups grated, peeled raw zucchini

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon double-acting baking powder

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

PREPARATION

1. Beat the eggs until light and foamy.

2. Add the sugar, oil, zucchini, and vanilla and mix lightly but well.

3. Combine the flour, salt, soda, baking powder, and cinnamon and add to the egg-zucchini mixture.

4. Stir until well blended, add nuts, and pour into two 9 x 5 x 3 inch greased loaf pans.

5. Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F for 1 hour.

6. Cool on a rack.

© 2017 WUSA-TV