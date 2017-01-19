Emily Nokes, Eric Randall, Bree McKenna and Lelah Maupin of Tacocat. Photo by Michael Lavine

SEATTLE - If your favorite 90's bands had a baby, they might sound like Tacocat. They're infectious. They're fun. And they're the self-described feminists Rolling Stone named one of the ten great modern punk bands. The Cartoon Network even hired Tacocat to record a new theme for the PowerPuff Girls.

“It didn't feel real until it actually aired and then it was like OK it 's real,” says vocalist Emily Nokes.

And to top it off, in their Capitol Hill neighborhood, Bluebird sells Choco Tacocat ice cream cones

“After this happened we thought maybe we should quit while we're ahead,” says Nokes.



So what's it like to be just one break away from possibly breaking out? We caught up with 3 out of 4 members between tours.



“It's crazy mostly all the time,” says drummer Lelah Maupin,” Very surreal. All these things happen, and we go ‘Wow that's cool!’ But I still feel like a person who plays in the basement.”



Tacocat does rehearse in a basement on Capitol Hill, fine-tuning songs with lyrics torn from the pages of their own lives.

“Everything comes from us talking about our experiences or just like horrible things that happened at work,” says Nokes.

"Bridge to Hawaii" is about making your own sun break happen during gloomy Seattle winters. "Hey Girl" is about getting harassed by creepy guys.



Tacocat is one of those bands you can hear coming from a block away. Because they're always laughing.

“Emily is really really really really funny,” says Maupin. Makes me laugh all the time.”

“(guitarist) Eric (Randall) is a genius,” says Nokes.

“Bassist Bree (McKenna) has some kind of magic. She makes things happen,” says Maupin

“Lelah is my most favorite Gemini in the world,” says Nokes.

It will be fun to see what happens next for Tacocat, no matter where they are heading.



“It feels like one day we might make some money,” says Randall.

“Someday,” adds Nokes.

“Someday,” says Maupin.

Tacocat's latest album is called Lost Time. They're playing a show at Barboza tomorrow night, Friday, January 20.

