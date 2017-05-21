Unique Places: Dough Boyz offers safe-to-eat raw cookie dough at Walden Galleria

Dough Boyz is a new local shop in the Walden Galleria that serves different flavors raw cookie dough.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Your mom probably always told you eating raw cookie dough is bad for you. Well, thanks to a new shop called Dough Boyz in the Walden Galleria, you don't have to believe that anymore!

Joseph Francabandiero is the owner of Dough Boyz. It just opened this week, but his great idea is years in the making.

"Growing up my mom always made cookies. She was a great baker honestly. I always ate the cookie dough even before I actually got to eating the cookies," said Francabandiero. "So I just kind of came up with the concept and decided to roll with some of mom's old recipes that she had."

So they eliminated the eggs from the recipes and use a treated flour to make the batter safe to eat. The basic chocolate chip is a customer favorite, but there are nearly a dozen flavors to choose from in all, including a cake batter flavor with sprinkles, an M&M flavor, mint chocolate chip, and peanut butter with Reese's. There's also tuxedo with Oreos, cinnamon with oatmeal and raisins, red velvet, S'mores, sea salt caramel and dark chocolate. The owner's favorite is an espresso batter with Nutella.

Francabandiero is a 28-year-old St. Francis and UB grad who tries to mix other local elements into his shop. He serves drinks like Johnny Ryan and Loganberry (and milk!) and his siblings, fiance, and even mom are working behind the counter.

The customers, well, they're eating it all up.

Click here for more information about Dough Boyz which is located on the second floor near the Jack Astor's entrance to the mall. Click here if you're interested in applying to work there.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV