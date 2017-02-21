Two Buffalo art institutions to colaborate

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo's own Lehrer Dance are collaborating to create a unique experience. The two cultural institutions have joined forces on a project called "An American Siddhartha: The Way Within."

The collaboration between dance and music re-imagines the classic novel of self-discovery. It premiers Friday, February 24th at 7:30 p.m. at UB's Center for the Arts.

Tickets are available online or by calling 716-645-2787.

