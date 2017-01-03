Close Trivia: How well do you know Daybreak? WGRZ 4:58 PM. EST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY- January 4 is National Trivia Day! To celebrate, we have some trivia questions about the Daybreak crew. How well do you know them? Take our trivia quiz to find out. The answers appear after the quiz is completed. <a data-cke-saved-href="//wgrztv.polldaddy.com/s/daybreak-trivia" href="//wgrztv.polldaddy.com/s/daybreak-trivia">View Survey</a> CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Gov. Cuomo proposes free college tuition plan Pegula Speaks To AP About Season & Rex Ryan Parts Of WNY Under Lake Snow Watch Buffalo Police Vehicle Strikes Man Police Chase Ends In Downtown Buffalo Teen Pedestrians Hit By Suspected DWI Driver A Look At The New Laws Taking Effect In 2017 More Stories Lake Effect Snow Warning for parts of WNY Jan. 2, 2017, 6:35 p.m. Cuomo proposes free tuition at SUNY Jan. 3, 2017, 10:32 a.m. East Aurora woman charged with embezzling Jan. 3, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
