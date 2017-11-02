TrickMyDish: Butternut Squash Soup

BUFFALO, NY -

2 On Your Side's chef-turned-reporter Joshua Robinson tackles the challenging autumn recipe of Butternut Squash Soup in the inaugural #TrickMyDish, with help from Jennifer D'Andrea from Amherst.

Check out Jennifer’s recipe, along with Joshua’s “tricks” so you can try the recipe yourself:

Butternut Squash Soup (Old Recipe)

• 1 large butternut squash (about 3 pounds), halved vertically and seeded

• ½ cup chopped shallot (approx 1 large shallot bulb)

• 4 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

• 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon maple syrup

• ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Up to 4 cups (32 ounces) vegetable broth

• 1 to 2 tablespoons butter, to taste (substitute olive oil for dairy free/vegan soup)



Butternut Squash Soup (“Tricked” Recipe)

• 1 large butternut squash (about 3 pounds), halved vertically and seeded

• ½ cup chopped shallot (approx 1 large shallot bulb)

• 4 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

• 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoon maple syrup

• ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ¼ teaspoon ground sage

• ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon ground thyme

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Up to 4 cups (32 ounces) vegetable stock (or chicken stock for added flavor)

• 1 to 2 tablespoons butter, to taste (substitute olive oil for dairy free/vegan soup, or brown butter )

1. Preheat oven to 425; line a rimmed baking sheet with foil wrap . Place butternut squash on the pan and drizzle each half with just enough olive oil to lightly coat squash on inside (approx. 1 teaspoon each). Rub oil over inside of squash and sprinkle with salt & pepper.

2. Turn squash face down and roast until tender and completely cooked through, about 40-45 minutes. Set squash aside until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Then use large spoon to scoop butternut squash flesh into a bowl and discard tough skin.

3. In medium skillet, warm 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Keep temperature medium to medium-low . Add the chopped shallot and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until shallot has softened and is starting to turn golden on the edges, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook approx.30 seconds, stirring frequently.

4. Transfer cooked shallot and garlic to your blender. Pour in 3 cups vegetable stock. Add half of your squash, maple syrup, nutmeg, sage, allspice, cinnamon, thyme and a few twists of freshly ground black pepper. Be careful not to fill the container past the maximum fill line (you can stir in any remaining squash). Secure lid and select soup preset. The blender will stop running once the soup is super creamy and hot.

5. Taste and blend in more salt, pepper, and other spices to taste.

6. Serve immediately. Let leftover soup cool completely before transferring it to a proper storage container and refrigerating it for up to 4 days (leftovers taste even better the next day!). Or, freeze this soup for up to 3 months.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV