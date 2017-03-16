North Buffalo Teen Receives 200+ Offers from Potential Kidney Donors

Leontae Parker, 15, of North Buffalo, has been battling kidney disease nearly his entire life and is in search of a living kidney donor.

BUFFALO, NY- A North Buffalo mother is overjoyed and grateful for the response she's received after 2 On Your Side told her story about the search for a living kidney donor for her 15-year-old son.

Leontae Parker, a 15-year-old Enterprise Charter School student, has spent most of his life in the hospital, suffering from end stage kidney disease. His doctor says only a kidney transplant or long-term dialysis will save his life.

In 2009 he did have a kidney transplant from a deceased donor, but a day later, the kidney failed.

"He ended up having to have a full nephrectomy. All of his kidneys are removed. Leontae doesn't have any kidneys as we speak," said Rebecca Brooks, Leontae's mother.

So 3 hours a day, 3 times a week, Leontae receives dialysis at Children's Hospital to keep him alive.

"I would like to be a cop or a football or basketball player. I really just want to live my life again," said Leontae.

To have that chance at life, Leontae needs a kidney from a living donor with type O blood.

Rebecca is desperate to save her son. She works 3 jobs to provide for her family and doesn't want hand-outs. But the one thing that he needs is the one thing she can't give him- a kidney.

"Every single night when I'm in bed, just looking up at my ceiling, I'm just praying, hoping that someone will give me a kidney," said Leontae.

In just one week after Leontae's story first aired on Channel 2 News, his mother says they've received more than 200 offers from people in Western New York and across the country to get tested to see if they're a match to donate a kidney to Leontae.

She says she's eternally grateful to those who are generously offering to give a piece of themselves to save her son.

Leontae has a profile that you can check out on the Kidney Connection's website. Kidney Connection is a local organization that helps bring potential living kidney donors and recipients together.

There is also a benefit and donor drive planned for Leontae on Thursday, March 23 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Enterprise Charter School, 275 Oak Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. The $25 donation includes music, entertainment and refreshments. Sponsorships are also available. For tickets and information, call 716-472-6441.

You can also donate to Leontae on a Go Fund Me page established for him. Click here for that page.

Again, anyone in good health with type O blood can be tested at ECMC to see if they are a match for Leontae Parker. Call ECMC at 716-898-6283.

