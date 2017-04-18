"Miracle" Still Emotional 37 Years Later

(Photo: Jordan Craig, 2015)

LAKE PLACID, NY - It has been 37 years, yet the incredible feat accomplished by a group of 20 young Americans on a sheet of Lake Placid ice still evokes emotion and brings people to the small Adirondack community with dreams of their own.

That is exactly what happened here recently. Fourteen members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Ice Hockey Team, along with Assistant Coach Craig Patrick joined 55 fans from around the world for an event that was part reunion and part fantasy camp.

The Miracle On Ice Fantasy Camp began in 2015, to mark the 30th anniversary of the United States defeat of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The camp continues to grow in popularity. More than half of the campers this year were repeat attendees, with many of them here for their third visit.

The players from that Miracle team say they get as much out of this experience as the campers. They reunite with a special group of athletes with whom they will forever share a bond, but they also get to share that bond with this extended hockey family.

The remarkable thing is the emotion that is still felt. That emotion was best illustrated by Walt Wasnieski, a New York City sanitation worker from Long Island. He said he had only seen his father cry three times in his life; once when his (Walt's) grandfather died, once when his mother died, and once when the United States beat the Soviets at Lake Placid.

