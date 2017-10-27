Melissa Holmes' Son Elliott is Bison's Conehead for Halloween

Daybreak's Melissa Holmes' 3-year-old son Elliott dressed as Buffalo Bison's iconic Conehead for Halloween.

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Get your ice cold beer here! 3-year-old Elliott, son of Daybreak co-anchor Melissa Holmes, dressed as the Buffalo Bison's iconic beer vendor Conehead for Halloween.

Melissa said Elliott loves going to Bisons games but he watches the vendors just as much as he watches the action on the field. After he started mimicking "Ice cold beer here," Melissa knew he had to be Conehead for Halloween!

The costume is complete with the iconic cap, Bison's jersey with #79 and the name on the back, vendor buttons, and a tray with Cracker Jacks, popcorn, and yes, beer (empty of course!).

