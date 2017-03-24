Local Man With Vision Loss Creates System To Read Music

Walter Heilemann, 87 of North Tonawanda, taught himself a way to read music even though he is visually impaired.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY- A North Tonawanda man's loss of eyesight, isn't stopping him from reading the music he loves. He serves as an inspiration to those who think a disability might stand in the way of their passion.

Walter Heilemann is an 87-year-old retired electrician. He is a first generation German-American who was born in Buffalo and grew up in Pendleton. He served in the Air Force during the Korean war. The widower is a father of 3, grandfather of 6, and great-grandfather of 7​.

Mr. Heilemann's lifelong passion is singing.

He almost thought he would have to give it up, however, when he started losing his vision 8 years ago to macular degeneration.

"If I look right at you, I don't see anything. I just see gray or black," said Mr. Heilemann.

But St. Paul's United Church of Christ choir director Douglas Fronczek wouldn't let the tenor close his songbook.

Fronczek started recording the piano music and tenor harmonies on a CD for Mr. Heilemann to memorize.

But the dedicated student took it one step further.

"This is a man who really has to create his own system to learn the music. It's pretty remarkable," said Fronczek.

Now Fronczek sends the music to Heilemann via iTunes. Heilemann downloads the file and plays it repeatedly.

Through his peripheral vision and a magnifying monitor, he slowly transcribes every word and note using his own shorthand.

For example, an "R" stands for rest. A number references the page on the score. An underline means the word has notes that move. A "^" is an eighth note. And so on.

"He really should copywrite that and put it out there," Fronczek said.

Between his refined system, memorization and dedication- Mr. Heilemann doesn't miss a beat.

"If he misses something he immediately apologizes to me- 'Doug, I'm sorry I was a little early on that entrance.' If that was your only mistake- thank you. Really an inspiration. Walter's a great man," said Fronczek.

The Saint Paul's UCC choir learns one new song each week, so Mr. Heilemann estimates that when all is said and done he's used his shorthand system to help memorize more than 200 songs.

This week's anthem, coincidentally, was called "Be Thou My Vision."

In losing his vision, came to truly appreciate his voice.

"It gives you a reason for being here," he said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV