Honor Flight take 37 WNY vets to D.C.

Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight

BUFFALO, NY - Among the monuments in Washington, D.C. stand tributes to the service of our nation's veterans, monuments that many veterans may never get the chance to see.

That's why groups like Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight are committed to bringing veterans to Washington, D.C., and on Saturday 37 veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam departed the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a trip they will never forget.

2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan joined them to share their stories.

