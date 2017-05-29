Grand Island honors WWII hero

Charles DeGlopper war memorial in Normandy, France. (Photo: WGRZ)

It was a sacrifice that is beyond what most of us could even imagine. Dan Drexelius remembers the first time he heard the story of Charles DeGlopper, a story told to him by DeGlopper's nephew Ray, who still lives on Grand Island. He showed him the Medal of Honor awarded to his uncle Charlie posthumously, because Charlie laid his life on the line to save his platoon mates. It was on this road near La Fiere, France, on June 9th, 1944. DeGlopper's 325th Glider Infantry Unit had been dropped in to secure a bridge. They turned a corner and were staring down a Nazi tank, and caught in the sites of a sniper nest in a nearby farm house. DeGlopper jumped out in the middle of the road firing his heavy Browning gun wildly, intentionally attracting all of the attention, and gunfire upon himself to save his fellow soldiers.

DeGlopper is remembered in many ways. Two years ago we visited the site of that firefight, where a monument stands dedicated to Charles DeGlopper, just down the road from the La Fiere Bridge. There was also a transport ship, a road at Fort Bragg, and an Air Assault School at Fort Bragg named in his honor. Not to mention the DeGlopper VFW Post on Grand Island and the Reserve Center bearing his name in Tonawanda. And now an expanded memorial park that will be not only remember his name, but also tell the story of what he did. Dan is part of the memorial park expansion committee, and his company Double-D construction is donating much of the work. "The stone wall represents the cliffs of Normandy, the hedgerows behind were where Mr. DeGlopper was defending his troops at. He's going to be right there on that statue and behind him will be that hedgerow and the cliffs that those guys ran through for safety," says Dan Drexelius.

And in the heart of Grand Island, a $750,000 expansion of the DeGlopper Memorial Park is in the works. Part of the expansion will feature a wall honoring the other Grand Islanders killed in action, and a multimedia experience to tell their stories. If you would like to donate to the effort they have a website, deGloppermemorial.org.

