Genealogy Society Says Interest In Polish Heritage On The Rise

BUFFALO, NY - The day after Easter Sunday has become one of the biggest holidays of the year for the Polish, and those who would like to be Polish (at least for the day). We are talking, of course, about Dygus Day. Buffalo's celebration is one of the largest in the country, and continues to grow.

This, at least to a certain extent, is a reflection of overall interest in Polish heritage according to Sherry Sojka, vice president of the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State. She says she has seen a continual rise in the number of people wanting help in tracking down their family tree. Sojka says that there is quite a bit of research that can be done on one's own with a computer, however, with the centuries of changes to country borders in Eastern Europe it can be tricky.

If you would like some help in finding your ancestry, you can contact the Polish Genealogical Society through their website.

