Leontae Parker, 15, of North Buffalo, has been battling kidney disease nearly his entire life and is in search of a living kidney donor.

BUFFALO, NY- Two On Your Side has been following the journey of North Buffalo teen Leontae Parker who was in desperate need of a living kidney donor.

On April 18, Parker, 15, received the kidney transplant at ECMC and he is still in recovery. He continues to receive treatment three days per week at Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

Parker and his family are asking for prayers as he undergoes another surgery today, June 2.

Now the website 26Shirts.com is selling a shirt for Parker, with all the proceeds going to him. Click here for information on how to buy a shirt.

His mother is on FMLA leave from her jobs to care for her son as the medical bills continue to pile up. Click here to help by donating to Leontae Parker's Go Fund Me page.

