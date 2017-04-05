First Peek Inside the SPCA of Erie County's New Location

Moving into the new Erie County SPCA (Photo: WGRZ)

WEST SENECA, NY - After 56 years in Tonawanda, the SPCA of Erie County is just days away from opening its new West Seneca location.

Daybreak viewers got a sneak preview Wednesday morning. Kevin O’Neill even brought his dog, a SPCA rescue herself, to do a final inspection before the Monday opening.

It’s a big, mostly empty building now. But soon, it will be filled with people and puppies, cats, and pretty much any potential pet.

Moving always brings mixed emotions. For SPCA employees, this building means they can save even more animals. Gina Browning says, “It's thrilling. It's overwhelming, people talk about it being bitter sweet. We have been able to really accomplish so much in recent decades in Tonawanda. So much has been done there, and a lot of us have a grown-up at that shelter. I started when I was 23 years old, so I really grew up there. And part of our hearts will always be there, but when you see with the community has given to people and pets that we can serve, it's overwhelming, it's thrilling”

Not a nickel of tax dollars went into this building. It’s privately funded. And it was a capital campaign separate from its traditional fundraising efforts.

The building opens for adoptions and surrenders and wildlife rescues Monday, April 10. The address is 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

Check out a photo gallery of the new facility:

© 2017 WGRZ-TV