Daybreak's Exclusive tour of Hotel Henry

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The newly renovated Hotel Henry opened to it's first guests at the end of April and Daybreak got an exclusive look at what's inside.

The hotel features two wings of hotel rooms that used to be a part of the mental hospital. Since it is a historic property, everything inside the building must remain as is. The west wing formerly housed the female patients at the hospital, while the east wing housed the male patients. There are 88 rooms with 28 different layouts.

Here's a look inside one of the first floor king rooms:

There are four multi-room suites on the fourth floor that was originally used as an attic space.

Since the hallways are so massive, the hotel has developed a unique way to deliver room service by bike:

Downstairs there is full-service restaurant for both hotel guests and other visitors. It's called 100 Acres, after the original 100 acre farm created by Richard Olmsted and used as part of the therapy for the patients at the hospital. The restaurant features a seasonally inspired menu with a little local flavor.

Hotel Henry also offers an event and conference space. The ballroom on the second floor on the towers building can accommodate up to 400 people. The room was originally built as a chapel before being turned into the Urban Resort Conference Center. The space has already been booked out through the end of 2017.





