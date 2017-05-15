200 Delaware Ave., Unit 1509, in the Avant Building in downtown Buffalo is for sale for $1.4M. (Photo: Holmes, Melissa)

BUFFALO, NY- All week long, Daybreak's Melissa Holmes is taking viewers on a tour of some of the most expensive homes for sale in Western New York. Property #2 is a luxury downtown condominium.

The Avant Building is a beautiful high-rise at 200 Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo. It is home to the Embassy Suites and Sear Steakhouse. But the top three floors are reserved for high-end condominiums and Unit 1509 is now for sale. Click here to see the listing.

At 3,690 square feet, this condo has an open concept floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen has a massive granite island and Viking appliances. It boasts 3 large bedrooms and 3 and one-half baths. No expense was spared in the finishes and details.

But there's one part of this condo that's priceless- the view.

"You're going to be able to see all the architecture from Buffalo. You can see City Hall. You can see Lake Erie and the waterfront. You can see you Canada. There's everything out here," said Cindy Maze, licensed real estate broker at Realty USA.

There are many ways to enjoy that view in this end unit with floor to ceiling windows throughout, plus two balconies.

When you're not gazing outside, you can workout in the private fitness center which is on your floor, or head up one floor to the solarium, a perfect place for entertaining a big crowd. You also have access to the pool and other hotel amenities.

"You have the coffee shop underneath. You have the restaurant. There's a salon on the second floor. So all of that is right here," said Maze.

The condo is dog friendly and there's even a green space outside for your pets. The owner of Buffalo's legendary Anchor Bar is the current owner.

The condo comes with 4 underground parking spaces for $160 a month. The HOA fee is $2,280 a month. Taxes this year are only $1,083 because of various tax incentives, but they will be going up in the future.

This vacation lifestyle in downtown Buffalo can be yours for $1.4 million dollars.

If you're interested in this property, contact realtoy Cindy Maze at (716) 310-9333 or e-mail: cmaze@realtyusa.com

Special thanks to BuffaloLuxuryHomes.com and Bruce Andrews with Great Lakes Real Estate for their help with this feature.

