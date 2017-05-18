Daybreak Tours WNY Luxury Homes For Sale: Mario Williams' Estate

Daybreak's tour of luxury homes for sale features former Bills player Mario Williams' estate in East Aurora, listed at $3M.

EAST AURORA, NY- All week long, Daybreak's Melissa Holmes has taken viewers on a tour of the most lavish and luxurious homes for sale in Western New York. The finale is one of the biggest and most expensive mansions here- the estate of former Buffalo Bills player Mario Williams.

At 13,189 square feet, the Town of Aurora home at 5 Woodcrest Drive is as grand inside as it is outside.

The open foyer has a sweeping marble staircase and the chandelier in the domed ceiling and all the other chandeliers in the home are imported from Europe.

There is custom millwork throughout, and all the floors- limestone, marble, and cherry hardwood- are heated.

In the gourmet kitchen, you'll find granite countertops, custom cabinetry, state-of-the-art appliances and even a copper sink.

The first floor master bedroom has one of the home's five fireplaces surrounded by a marble mantle. It leads into a glamorous bath with soaker tub, two marble vanities, and gold-plated faucets.

In all there are five full bathrooms and four half baths in the home. Every one of the five bedrooms has a balcony overlooking the stunning 5 acre property.

There is two-story library with floor to ceiling cherry and mahogany bookcases. There's even a secret doorway in the library hat leads to the second-floor billiards room. There's a theater in the home, too.

There is a stunning custom woodwork passage to the carriage house which has another master bedroom and bath, fitness room and four car heated garage.

The home was built in 2005 by now disgraced lawyer Kenneth Bernas, but when Williams bought it in 2012, he put his own stamp on it.

"Mario pretty much concentrated on privacy. So he put in the privacy fencing, all the electronics, the security system, the camera system," said Michelle Winer, licensed real estate broker from Hunt Real Estate.

Williams also finished the basement- his Man Cave - with a custom bar, walls wired for gaming and a Bills' pool table that stays there for the next buyer.

The home is currently listed for $3 million and taxes are $47,280 based on an assessed value of $762,700.

Winer said to replicate this home now it would cost $8 million, and if it was located in a place like West Palm Beach, Florida, it might go for $40 million.

