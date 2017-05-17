Daybreak Tours WNY Luxury Homes For Sale: Lewiston Mansion

Daybreak's tour of luxury homes on the market features this Lewiston mansion at 481 Mountain View Drive, listed for $1.999 million.

LEWISTON, NY - Daybreak's Melissa Holmes is taking viewers on a week-long tour of some of the most extravagant homes for sale in Western New York. Property #4 is the most expensive home on the market in Niagara County.

If you're familiar with Lewiston then you're familiar with this mansion. It's 481 Mountain View Drive and sits at the corner of Lewiston Road, just steps away from Niagara Falls Country Club. To see the listing click here.

It is both rich in history and architectural craftsmanship.

The 6,466 sq. ft. home was built in 1928 for prominent Niagara Falls attorney Clinton Daggett and it was designed by Rochester architects Arnold and Stern.

When you walk in and find yourself standing in a two story foyer and you can look straight through the home to view the escarpment.

The fine details include custom plaster ceilings, a coffered dining room ceiling, beautiful natural woodwork, wood burning fireplaces with marble mantles and the list goes on and on.

"It's just everywhere you turn around there's another great architectural feature," said Kristan Andersen, VP and Licensed Real Estate Broker with Gurney Becker & Bourne.

The home has found the perfect mix of historic charm with modern amenities. For example, you'll find the original sconces, but they've been electrified. There's the original stone and brick in the kitchen, but they've added granite countertops and state-of-the-art appliances.

They also added two dressing rooms with custom built in cabinetry. Three of the home's six bedrooms have their own bathroom. In total, the home has five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The basement is fully finished with a kitchen, wine cellar and billiards room. The carriage house, above the 4 car garage, has a kitchen, bedrooms and a full bath.

"It is an old house, but it has been maintained beautifully for almost 100 years," said Andersen.

And the one thing that this home has that will never need changing is the view.

You can enjoy it year round sitting in your beautiful solarium or you can stroll through your professionally manicured English garden. You can sit on your flagstone terrace or anywhere on your 2 acres to take in views of the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, or even gaze all the way to Toronto while listening to concerts at Artpark from the comfort of your own backyard.

Andersen said If the same house was placed across the river in Canada, it's value would be $6 million.

Taxes are $23,210 based on an assessed value of $650,000. The listing price is $1,999,000.

To see spectacular drone footage of the property, click here.

