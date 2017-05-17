Daybreak Tours WNY Luxury Homes For Sale: Clarence

Daybreak's tour of luxury homes takes us to 6585 Meghan Rose Way in Clarence, listed for $1.495M. (Photo: Holmes, Melissa)

CLARENCE, NY- Daybreak's Melissa Holmes is taking viewers on a week-long tour of some of the most expensive homes for sale in Western New York. Property #3 is beautiful home on three acres in a gated community in Clarence.

Located at 6585 Meghan Rose Way, the Zubin home built in 2006 is a 7,325 sq. ft. beauty. To see the real estate listing click here.

Once you step inside, the grand two story foyer takes your breath away.

The elegant woodwork is theme throughout the house- whether it be on the coffered ceilings in the living room, the custom cabinetry in the office, the trim around the arches in the dining room, the wainscoting in the upstairs hallway, or the beams on the vaulted ceilings in room off the kitchen.

The state-of-the-art Auburn Watson kitchen has Viking appliances, granite countertops and tile floors that are heated.

Go up one of your two staircases and you'll find a massive bonus room with endless possibilities.

In the sprawling master bedroom is a sitting area with gas fireplace. The floors are also heated in the glamor en suite bath. Also off the master you can relax on a balcony overlooking the three acre property.

The waterfall, spa, gunite pool and landscaping makes it feel like a resort.

Taxes for this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in Clarence are just under $29,500 a year. HOA fees are $200 per month.

The home is listed for $1,495,000.

If you're interested in this property, contact realtor Geraldine Andolina with Century 21 Winklhofer at gandolina@aol.com or 716-471-7143.

Special thanks to BuffaloLuxuryHomes.com and Bruce Andrews with Great Lakes Real Estate for their help with this feature.

