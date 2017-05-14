Daybreak Tours WNY Luxury Homes for Sale

60 Birdsong Parkway is the first stop on Daybreak's tour of luxury homes for sale. This 11,000 sq. ft. Orchard Park home is listed for $1.25 million.

BUFFALO, NY- Western New York is known for its affordable real estate market, but there are some luxurious homes for sale right now that can compete with the most extravagant properties across the country.

All week long, Daybreak's Melissa Holmes is taking viewers on a tour of some of the most expensive homes for sale in Western New York.

The first home to explore is 60 Birdsong Parkway in Orchard Park. Click here to see the listing.

When you walk into this sprawling 11,000 square foot home, it's easy to see the focal point- an indoor pool and spa that's visible from nearly every room in the house.

"The current owners actually had several homes in the Hilton Head area and wanted to have a vacation home feel. So they took the concept of a lanai, but obviously with WNY weather they couldn't have it completely open, so they enclosed it and now it's year round entertainment," said Beth Matthews of Nothnagle Realtors.

You'll also find a top of line kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, double ovens and a butler's pantry.

Each floor has it's own master suite and glamor bath. There 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths in all.

It also has an elevator that services all three floors.

But what really sets this home apart from other mansions are all the amenities for those with an active lifestyle.

Those amenities include a workout room, recreation room, a state-of-the art home theater with stadium seating, and even a soundproof gymnasium for basketball or racquetball.

"So if you have children, if you're active, if you're a professional athlete or an aspiring athlete, this home has something for you," said Matthews.The home also boasts a Trex deck overlooking wooded property. The home shares 65 acres of common area with 2 lakes for canoeing or kayaking and endless hiking trails.

Taxes amount to almost $30,000 a year, with a listing price of $1.25 million.

Thank you to Great Lakes Real Estate and BuffaloLuxuryHomes.com with their assistance.

