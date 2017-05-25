Canalside announces summer events

Canalside (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Canalside summer plans were announced today.



One of the big changes this year is more focus on the boardwalk area right near the river. That's partly due to all the construction going on now by the historic canals for the new Explore and More Children's Museum.

“We are absolutely thrilled that another exciting summer season is nearly upon us at Canalside,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia in a released statement. “Our new management team, Canalside Management Group, has been hard at work making sure there is something for everyone, every single day so get out your shades and head on down to our beautiful waterfront.”

Here are some of the offerings at Canalside this summer:

Canalside Boardwalk Bazaar - The Friday evening event will have live music, street performers, ParKour class, art, rock climbing wall and food from local restaurants. The event on Friday evenings features food from local restaurants The Boardwalk Bazaar starts May 26 and runs on June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 11 and August 25.

Roswell Park Cancer Institute's will host a Wellness on the Water series is every Wednesday night, starting June 14 inside the VIP tent. Doctors and professionals from Roswell Park will educate on healthy living.

716 Day at Canalside , July 16 will celebrate Western New York Heritage.

, July 16 will celebrate Western New York Heritage. The Beach at Canalside will feature a dinosaur-themed play area with an 18-foot dinosaur.

Canalside Kids - Series of three different weekly programs called Get Moving, Discover and Create and will take place at the Beach.

The Buffalo History Museum will offer a new History Program every Monday from noon to 4 p.m. starting June 12. There will also be daily history and actors telling Buffalo's past along the Erie Canal.

Last week, Canalside announced their Thursday concert series lineup. The first concert is June 15 and patrons who want to attend the concert will have to pay a $5 fee.



