Behind the Scenes: An Upclose Look at the New USS Little Rock

MARINETTE, WI - They are ships of the same name, but the similarities end there. The original U.S.S. Little Rock is a 610 foot light cruiser, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and a crew of about 1,000. The new Little Rock is a relatively new class of military craft, a littoral combat ship or LCS. At 389 feet, it's quite a bit smaller, but it is also quite a bit faster with a max speed of 40 knots. It is an example of doing more with less, you only need a core crew of 50 top operate the new Little Rock.

It is in the final stages of development right now at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipyard that has been the heart and soul of Marinette, WI for more than 75 years.

The new Little Rock is actually the 5th in a line of LCS vessels being built by Fincantieri under contractor Lockheed Martin. It is also a reflection of the demands of a new Navy. The new age of warfare demands a new age of warship, one that can adapt quickly to different situations, and different environments. "This ship can do any number of missions, due to its flexible design and the modularity of being able to just load on a different mission module" says Jeff Niner, a 31 year veteran of the Navy. who is now a senior manager for Lockheed Martin.

The LCS can quickly switch out mission modules to go from surface warfare to mine counter measures to anti submarine warfare. The change-over can take place as quickly as 24 to 48 hours. By comparison, it took 3 years in the late 1950's to retrofit the original U.S.S. Little Rock from a Cleveland-class gunship to a guided missile cruiser.

The final touches are being put on the new Little Rock right now, preparing for U.S. Navy sea trials, and then the scheduling of its commissioning. In a novel gesture, the Navy will commission the ship in Buffalo alongside the original. This is something that is pretty special according to Niner. "This is the first time that a new ship has been commissioned alongside the namesake of a previous ship designed for the city, Little Rock's going to be commissioned alongside Little Rock, that's the first time anything like that's been done."

