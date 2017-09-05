Back 2 School breakfast & lunch food ideas, tips

BUFFALO, NY - When it’s time to go back to school, parents are always looking for a new way to change up the breakfast and lunch options for their growing, learning children.

Now, former chef Joshua Robinson is offering a handful of recipes that are quick, easy, and practical to throw onto your children’s breakfast plate, or into their lunchbox.



----------------------------------------



“Green Eggs and Ham” Breakfast Burrito



-1 whole wheat tortilla/wrap

-2 eggs

-½ cup of cooked, cubed ham

-½ cup shredded Colby Jack cheese

-Your favorite salsa

-Salt & pepper

-Secret Ingredient: 1 tbsp dill weed

-Oil of your choice

Sear cubed ham in a pan until the corners begin to brown. Set aside on top of a paper towel.

Wisk eggs in a separate bowl, with dill weed, salt and pepper to taste.

Bring a pan to medium or medium-high heat to scramble eggs. Once cooked, set aside on top of a paper towel.

Layer eggs onto the tortilla first, with cheese on top, followed by ham, and salsa.

Wrap and serve!



*The beauty of this recipe is that these burritos can be frozen overnight for up to 4 days in advance, and offers plenty of opportunity to improvise on the fillings.*- Joshua



----------------------------------------



Pizza Quesadilla

-2 whole wheat tortillas

-1/2 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese

-1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella

-1/2 cup of pasta or pizza sauce

-Pepperoni slices

-Veggies of your choice.



With a spoon, spread tomato sauce along the inside of first tortilla, leaving about an inch from the edge.

Layer about half of your cheese on top of the sauce, with slices of pepperoni spaced out evenly to your own liking.

If you’re choosing to add extra meats or veggies, layer on top of pepperoni slices. (Keep in mind, if you make the toppings too high, the quesadilla will be very difficult to close and keep closed.)

Spread the remaining cheese on top, followed by second tortilla.

Using just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan, bring temperature up to medium-high.

Holding the two tortillas together, set them in the middle of the pan for 15-20 seconds before dropping heat to medium. This will allow the cheese to melt without burning the tortilla.

Keep an eye on bottom tortilla, and once it’s golden brown, flip over to the other side.

Set aside on a paper towel and let it sit once cooked.

*I admittedly still make these for myself from time to time, and I love the freedom I have to add other meats and vegetables, just like changing up my pizza toppings. Yes, pepperoni isn’t the healthiest meat option, but using non-processed-meats like chicken, ham, or steak can become problematic if you don’t have a proper way to keep your child’s lunch cool. These meats are only completely safe for consumption when sitting at room temperature for up to 2 hours.

However, you can keep your child’s food safe through lunch with a simple cold pack. You can also freeze a juice box as a cold pack alternative, which should mostly thaw by lunch-time anyway, or you can freeze a clean, wet sponge and seal it in a plastic bag to keep the interior cool.* -Joshua



