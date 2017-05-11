5 Wits adventures opens in the Galleria

5 Wits, Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A new adventure experience is opening in the Walden Galleria.

It's called 5 Wits; named for the five wits of Shakespeare which are common wit, imagination, fantasy, estimation, and memory.

There are three adventure stories to choose from Deep Space, Tomb, and Castle. Once inside you need to work as a team to solve logic based puzzles.

The company was founded in the Boston area, but say Buffalo is the perfect city for something like this since there are a lot of people looking for hands-on, interactive experiences.

The adventures are meant for people ages 7 and up!

