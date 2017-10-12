Benigni to co-anchor Daybreak starting in Jan

Adam Benigni (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY – Starting in January of 2018, Adam Benigni will co-anchor Western New York’s #1 rated morning show, WGRZ-TV’s “Daybreak” (430am-7am, MondayFriday).

From July of 1997 through May of 2017, Benigni was with Channel 2’s sports department, including being named Sports Director in 2013. He recently moved to the news side of broadcast television, co-anchoring Channel 2 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm with Maryalice Demler this summer.

“Adam did an excellent job,” said WGRZ President & General Manager Jim Toellner. “It was obvious his transition to news was going to be smooth. It was also obvious that his emphatic personality and quick wit would be perfect for mornings and Daybreak.”

Benigni will co-anchor Daybreak with Melissa Holmes. He takes over for longtime news anchor John Beard, who will retire at the end of 2017.

"After 20 years in Buffalo, I've grown to love this community and that extends well beyond sports,” Benigni said. “I very much enjoy the opportunity to anchor news, and I am looking forward to continuing that as part of the Daybreak team. Not many get the chance to succeed Ed Kilgore and now John Beard - two legends in broadcasting."

