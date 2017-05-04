Strange case of cosplay for Guardians of the Galaxy star

Michael Rooker plays Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

A star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was in Seattle earlier this year for Emerald City Comicon

Michael Rooker was a featured speaker at the annual event held in march.

In the Guardians franchise, he plays "Yondu" – a blue-skinned outlaw with a deadly arrow he controls by whistling.

Audiences also know him as "Merle" from The Walking Dead.

He told reporter Kim Holcomb he loves meeting fans at conventions, though one person's cosplay left him bewildered.

"I'm telling you, the love that's shown at those things, you can't buy that stuff,” he said. “(But) I saw someone cosplay me. Rooker. He was cosplaying me. That's a little strange, isn't it?"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters on Friday.

© 2017 KING-TV