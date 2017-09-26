WGRZ
Reports: Rapper Pitbull to send private plane to Puerto Rico to rescue cancer patients

The President says he'll visit the U.S. island next week, but critics are already blasting him over the worsening situation.

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 12:40 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

MIAMI -- Another South Florida celebrity is stepping up to the plate to help provide relief to Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Maria.

NBC Miami reports rapper Pitbull is sending his private plane to the island to transport caner patients back to the U.S. in order to receive their chemotherapy treatments.

A local Florida commissioner tweeted earlier Tuesday in Spanish thanking him for the act.

"Thanks to singer @Pitbull for lending his private plane to transport cancer patients from Puerto Rico to the United States so they can take chemo," Jenniffer Gonzalez said in a translated tweet.

The Miami-based rapper isn't the only big name celebrity coming to the aid of Puerto Rico. Earlier this week, pop-superstar Jennifer Lopez announced she would donate $1 million to rebuilding efforts. The 48-year-old singer and actress made the announcement during a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Sunday.

Lopez was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents and has family that lives on the island. 

"I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló," Lopez continued. "Together, we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."

