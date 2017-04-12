Report: Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, dead at 57

Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Charlie Murphy, the comedian who rose to fame after co-starring in several memorable skits on “Chappelle’s Show" and older brother of Eddie Murphy, has died, according to a report from TMZ.

Murphy’s manager told TMZ the comedian died in New York City Wednesday after battling leukemia. Murphy's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 after battling cervical cancer. The couple had two children, and Murphy had another child from a previous relationship, according to TMZ.

Murphy's most famous skits on "Chappelle's Show" were his "True Hollywood Stories" that featured tales about music legends Rick James and Prince.

Murphy is credited with co-writing several of Eddie Murphy's movies and made several appearances on the animated series "The Boondocks."

