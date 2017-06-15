VIDEO: Helicopter captures Erendira Wallenda hanging from her teeth and toes above Niagara Falls
Video from the helicopter captures Erendira Wallenda hanging from her teeth and toes above Niagara Falls. Video Courtesy: Destination Niagara USA
Destination Niagara USA , WGRZ 2:32 PM. EDT June 15, 2017
