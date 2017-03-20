Scott Levin leaving WGRZ end of May

Scott Levin, Anchor (Photo: wGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY – Channel 2’s Scott Levin has decided to step away from local television broadcasting. Levin has anchored WGRZ’s evening and late night newscasts at 5p, 530p, 6pm, 10pm and 11p since

1998.

An important member of the Channel 2 News team, Levin played a key role in helping turn things

around for WGRZ-TV, taking the perennial #3 news station in the market to its current #1 ranking.

“With Scott’s transition, we reflect and celebrate his 20 years of excellence, integrity and

commitment for 2 On Your Side and the Western New York Community,” said WGRZ-TV President

& General Manager Jim Toellner. “We will greatly miss him but are genuinely pleased he is going to

one of our client partners and a great WNY company.”

Levin, who has accepted a management position outside of television with The West Herr

Automotive Group, but will be staying with WGRZ through the end of May said, “It has been a true

honor and privilege to report the news of WNYers over the last two decades. I thank you, the

viewers, for letting me into your home each night and trusting me to deliver the news.”

Levin also added, “To all of my co-workers, reporters, producers, photographers, editors, engineers

and management, again I say thank you! You are an incredibly talented group of people whom I was

honored to work with. You made my job much easier and are the real reason for the station’s

success. Finally, a big thank you to my partner Maryalice Demler, the consummate professional who

always made me look better than I really was!”

Levin has won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award, 2 NY State Emmy awards, the 2011 AP

award for station of the year, and numerous NYSBA awards for Best Newscast.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV