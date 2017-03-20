Scott Levin leaving WGRZ end of May

BUFFALO, NY – Channel 2’s Scott Levin has decided to step away from local television broadcasting. Levin has anchored WGRZ’s evening and late night newscasts at 5p, 530p, 6pm, 10pm and 11p since
1998.
An important member of the Channel 2 News team, Levin played a key role in helping turn things
around for WGRZ-TV, taking the perennial #3 news station in the market to its current #1 ranking.
“With Scott’s transition, we reflect and celebrate his 20 years of excellence, integrity and
commitment for 2 On Your Side and the Western New York Community,” said WGRZ-TV President
& General Manager Jim Toellner. “We will greatly miss him but are genuinely pleased he is going to
one of our client partners and a great WNY company.”
Levin, who has accepted a management position outside of television with The West Herr
Automotive Group, but will be staying with WGRZ through the end of May said, “It has been a true
honor and privilege to report the news of WNYers over the last two decades. I thank you, the
viewers, for letting me into your home each night and trusting me to deliver the news.”
Levin also added, “To all of my co-workers, reporters, producers, photographers, editors, engineers
and management, again I say thank you! You are an incredibly talented group of people whom I was
honored to work with. You made my job much easier and are the real reason for the station’s
success. Finally, a big thank you to my partner Maryalice Demler, the consummate professional who
always made me look better than I really was!”
Levin has won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award, 2 NY State Emmy awards, the 2011 AP
award for station of the year, and numerous NYSBA awards for Best Newscast.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs