NYers helped pay for Oscar nominees

ALBANY - Four movies that received an Academy Award nomination Tuesday picked up key backing from a key financier: New York state taxpayers.

Every year, New York taxpayers put up $420 million for a series of tax credits for film production and post-production work performed in the state in an attempt to lure movie producers to film here.

When the Oscar nominations came out Tuesday, four films -- including best picture nominee Manchester By The Sea -- had taken advantage of the New York tax breaks for post-production, according to Empire State Development, the state entity that oversees the program.

The others? Hail Caesar!, which picked up a production design nod; Deepwater Horizon, nominated for best visual effects and best sound editing; and Silence, which is nominated for best cinematography.

"Congratulations to all of the nominees who have proven that New York is home to the most innovative and talented workforce," ESD President and CEO Howard Zemsky said in a statement Tuesday.

Along with its best picture nod, Manchester By The Sea picked up five other nominations, including Casey Affleck for best actor.



The Film Tax Credit Program is a frequent topic of debate at the state Capitol, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo among its biggest backers and some lawmakers questioning whether there's an appropriate return.

A study last year from the University of Southern California found that New York spent $2.6 billion on tax breaks for the film industry from 1997 to 2015, far outpacing every other state in the country.

Cuomo's $152.3 billion state budget proposal calls for extending the tax credits through 2022. He and lawmakers face a March 31 deadline to have a spending plan in place.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the four Oscar-nominated films will get from the state.

The tax credit is processed once all the bills are totaled and post-production work is complete. Empire State Development reveals how much individual films and television productions received once each quarter.

