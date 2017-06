(L-R) The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform on The Joshua Tree Tour at NRG Stadium on May 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- U2 is bringing its Joshua Tree tour to WNY.

They will perform at New Era Field September 5, 2017. Tickets go on sale June 12 at 10am. Ticket prices are: $294.50, $169.50, $104.50, $74.50, $39.50.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000.

