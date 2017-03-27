Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows coming to WNY

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Dan Vickrey and Adam Duritz of Counting Crows perform in concert at JBL Live at Pier 97 on August 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Photo: Noam Galai, 2015 Getty Images)

DARIEN, NY-- Matchbox Twenty and the Counting Crows are coming to WNY.

Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows and special guest Rivers and Rust will perform their "Brief History of Everything" tour at Darien Lake September 11, 2017.

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10am. Ticket prices are: $99.50, $79.50, $49.50 and lawn $29.50. You can purchase tickets through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at: 1-800-745-3000.

WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 17: (L-R) Kyle Cook, Rob Thomas and Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty perform at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 17, 2013 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images) (Photo: Janette Pellegrini, 2013 Getty Images)

