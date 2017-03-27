Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows coming to WNY

DARIEN, NY-- Matchbox Twenty and the Counting Crows are coming to WNY.
Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows and special guest Rivers and Rust will perform their "Brief History of Everything" tour at Darien Lake September 11, 2017.
Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10am. Ticket prices are: $99.50, $79.50, $49.50 and lawn $29.50. You can purchase tickets through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster or charge by phone at: 1-800-745-3000.
