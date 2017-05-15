Mary J. Blige to perform in Buffalo August 4

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige speaks onstage during the VH1 'Dear Mama' taping on May 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for VH1) (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY- Mary J. Blige is bringing her Strength of a Woman LIVE tour to Buffalo this summer.

Blige will perform at Shea's Performing Arts Center on August 4. Special guest Lalah Hathaway will also perform.

Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10am. Ticket prices are: $149.50, $99.50, $69.50 and $49.50. You can purchase them online at: LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at: 1-800-745-3000.

