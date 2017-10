LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Mariah Carey performs onstage during VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) (Photo: Maury Phillips, 2017 Getty Images)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Singer Mariah Carey is bringing her "All I Want For Christmas" tour to Western New York.

Carey will perform at the Seneca Niagara Events Center on November 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at noon at ticketmaster.com, SenecaNiagaraCasino.com or retail outlets at all Seneca Niagara casinos.

