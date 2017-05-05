Luke Bryan to perform at Darien Lake 8/25

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist and co-host Luke Bryan performs during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-- Country music star Luke Bryan is coming to WNY.

Bryan will perform his "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour" to Darien Lake on August 25. He will be joined by special guests Brett Eldredge and Craig Campbell.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am. Tickets are $83.25 and $34.50 for lawn seats. You can purchase them through www.LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster outlets. You can also call: 800-745-3000

© 2017 WGRZ-TV