Luke Bryan to perform at Darien Lake 8/25

BUFFALO, NY-- Country music star Luke Bryan is coming to WNY.
Bryan will perform his "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour" to Darien Lake on August 25. He will be joined by special guests Brett Eldredge and Craig Campbell.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am. Tickets are $83.25 and $34.50 for lawn seats. You can purchase them through www.LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster outlets. You can also call: 800-745-3000
