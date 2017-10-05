FAN VOTE | Help choose 2018's Rock Hall inductees

(Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Will you pick Bon Jovi? What about the Cars? Do you think it’s time for Moody Blues?

It’s your turn to help decide which 2018 nominees enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by voting at the bottom of this story.

The top five nominees selected by the public will comprise a “fan ballot” when determining the final list of 2018’s inductees.

The class of 2018 will be announced in December.

The 19 nominees also include LL Cool J, MC5 and Rage Against the Machine.

The 2018 induction ceremony will be held April 14 in Cleveland’s historic Public Hall. An edited version will air on HBO at a later date.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior.

